BMO Capital Markets Boosts Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $110.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Arch Coal stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

