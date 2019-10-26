Bloom Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $4,524.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00202840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01438337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

