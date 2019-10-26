BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $41,921.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.01493806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029550 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00101405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

