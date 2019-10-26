BlackRock Inc. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Avalon Globocare Corp (OTCMKTS:AVCO)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (OTCMKTS:AVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 974,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Avalon Globocare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 365.09%.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

