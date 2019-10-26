BlackRock Inc. Sells 453 Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPXN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,468,000.

NYSEARCA JPXN opened at $62.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $62.54.

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

