BlackRock Inc. Purchases 36,359 Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.62% of Fidus Investment worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $14.65 on Friday. Fidus Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $361.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDUS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

