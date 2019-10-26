BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,504 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.78% of TransAct Technologies worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 123,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 265,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACT stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.10.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

