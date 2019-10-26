BlackRock Inc. Purchases 116,290 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPSS. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 12.64. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

