BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 41.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 470,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $164,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs purchased 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $61,689.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $413,863. 80.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ramaco Resources Inc has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

