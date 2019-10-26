BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0005 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $30,522.00 and $51,663.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00201534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.01483743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030117 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

