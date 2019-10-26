BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,844.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $508,051.00 and $2,844.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00390717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00083538 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054184 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,544,835,209 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

