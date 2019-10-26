Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 62.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 41.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 62.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $119.00 and $22,502.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033416 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00077659 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00101414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,601.00 or 1.00493024 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 35,929,434,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

