Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $139.41 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $139.41 million and $13.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00082597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z and DSX. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00391079 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Exrates, Coinone, HitBTC, DSX, Braziliex, OKEx, Bittrex, YoBit, Huobi, Bleutrade, C2CX, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, BitMarket, Indodax, Korbit, Binance, Bit-Z, BitBay, Upbit, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, QuadrigaCX, Gate.io, Bitsane, Graviex, Ovis, Koineks, BitFlip, Bitlish, Crex24, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, TDAX and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

