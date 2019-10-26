BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 179,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 51,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.40% of BIOLASE worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

