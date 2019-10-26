BidaskClub Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
MBWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.83. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
