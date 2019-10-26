BidaskClub Upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.83. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

