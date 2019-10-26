BidaskClub Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Hold

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

