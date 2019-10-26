BidaskClub Lowers Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

