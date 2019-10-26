BidaskClub Downgrades Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPKE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SPKE stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 58,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Spark Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spark Energy will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.80%.

In other Spark Energy news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 6,200 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,555,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,833,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 56,268 shares of company stock worth $574,846 over the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Spark Energy by 108.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

