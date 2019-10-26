BidaskClub Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $150.00 target price on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.37.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $129.47. 373,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,168. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. Five Below has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Five Below by 80.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

