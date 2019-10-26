BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to $1,820.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,453.00.
BHP opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
