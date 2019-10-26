BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to $1,820.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,453.00.

BHP opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 349.8% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,276,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after purchasing an additional 992,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $33,458,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 314,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $416,464,000 after purchasing an additional 265,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

