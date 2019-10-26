BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBL. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.
BBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. 615,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
