BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,810 ($23.65).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,075 ($27.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,797.31 ($23.49).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,657.20 ($21.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,719.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,831.38.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.