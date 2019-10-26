Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 743,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,224. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $956,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

