BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) versus Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Head-To-Head Comparison

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 6.54 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -5.60 Cerus $60.91 million 10.14 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -10.00

BeyondAirInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BeyondAirInc . and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

BeyondAirInc . currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.49%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Cerus.

Risk and Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . N/A -342.71% -100.90% Cerus -98.69% -85.73% -39.52%

Summary

Cerus beats BeyondAirInc . on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

