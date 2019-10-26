Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.26. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 498 ($6.51).

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

