Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases Shares of 37,959 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 954.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.