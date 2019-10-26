Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $606,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

