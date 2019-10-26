Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,818,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,682,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,355,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $63.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

