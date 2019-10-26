Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $41.45 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

