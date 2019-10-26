Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.30 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.33 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

NEM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $28,432.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,733.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $107,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,401.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

