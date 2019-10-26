Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.70 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

BAS stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Basic Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

