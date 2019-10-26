Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Barnes Group stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.44. 436,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

