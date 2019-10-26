Barclays Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) target price (up from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,420 ($96.96) to GBX 7,150 ($93.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,865.88 ($89.71).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,830 ($76.18). 1,112,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,796 ($88.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,220.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,256.58.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.