Barclays Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $47.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after buying an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after buying an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,109 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after buying an additional 2,117,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,174,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $401,807,000 after buying an additional 1,301,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.