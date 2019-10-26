Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Head to Head Analysis

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Revolve Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $784.38 million 3.44 $39.23 million $0.66 65.94 Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Revolve Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revolve Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $58.05, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 103.27%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Baozun.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 5.05% 14.50% 7.08% Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baozun beats Revolve Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods and mother and baby; and insurance and automobiles categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

