BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $34.52 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BankUnited by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BankUnited by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BankUnited by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

