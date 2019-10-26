Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Bankers Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

