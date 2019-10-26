Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 538,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,563. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

