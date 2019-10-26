Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $21,725.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $21,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

