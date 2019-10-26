Bank of America Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $25.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

