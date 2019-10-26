Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,106. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,912.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at $16,261,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,226 shares of company stock worth $1,896,747. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $36,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $13,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,790,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $10,203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $8,777,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.