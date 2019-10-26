Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.16% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 52,460.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $582.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Midstream Partners news, Director Thomas B. Nusz bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

