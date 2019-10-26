Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.18 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VLU opened at $107.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.6136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

