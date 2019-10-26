Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.37% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 70.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 478,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 87.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

