Bank of America Begins Coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 900,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,456,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $20,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $15,948,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

