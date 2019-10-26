Banco Santander’s (SAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $89.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of SAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. 5,843,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,854. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

