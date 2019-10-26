Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 1,745,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.