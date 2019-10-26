Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

