Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10, 2,592,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 922,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

