Baader Bank Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Duerr (ETR:DUE)

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.00 ($34.88).

Duerr stock opened at €27.51 ($31.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.24. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

